How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Technology and health care stocks helped lift stocks to new highs on Wall Street Thursday.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite climbed to all-time highs. The Russell 2000 index of small companies, which has been leading the broader market this month, also set a record high.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.31 points, or 0.6%, to 3,722.48.

The Dow picked up 148.83 points, or 0.5%, to 30,303.37.

The Nasdaq gained 106.56 points, or 0.8%, to 12,764.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 25.32 points, or 1.3%, to 1,978.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.02 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 257 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 386.87 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.35 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 491.70 points, or 15.2%.

The Dow is up 1,764.93 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,792.14 points, or 42.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 309.58 points, or 18.6%.