How major US stock indexes fared Thursday Major stock indexes clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier in their biggest loss since October

Major stock indexes clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier in their biggest loss since October. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both rose 1%. Much of the market’s attention Thursday remained glued to the wild swings in GameStop, AMC and handful of other stocks which online investors have been buying feverishly in an effort to take on big hedge funds betting they will fall.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.61 points, or 1%, to 3,787.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 300.19 points, or 1%, to 30,603.36.

The Nasdaq rose 66.56 points, or 0.5%, to 13,337.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,106.61.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 54.09 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 393.62 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 205.91 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 62.15 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 31 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 3.12 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 448.88 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 131.75 points, or 6.7%.