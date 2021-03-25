How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday after shaking off some wobbles from earlier in the day

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.38 points, or 0.5%, to 3,909.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.42 points, or 0.6%, to 32,619.48.

The Nasdaq rose 15.79 points, or 0.1%, to 12,977.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.86 points, or 2.3% to 2,183.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 3.58 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 8.49 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 237.55 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 104.42 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 153.45 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 2,013 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 89.40 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 208.27 points, or 10.5%.