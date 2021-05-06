How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
Stocks are closing higher Thursday, as gains by banks and technology companies led a broad rally.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new high.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 34.03 points, or 0.8%, to 4,201.62.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 318.19, or 0.9%, to 34,548.53.
The Nasdaq rose 50.42 points, or 0.4%, to 13,632.84.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.05 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,241.42.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 20.45 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 673.68 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is down 329.84 points, or 2.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 25.03 points, or 1.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 445.55 points, or 11.9%.
The Dow is up 3,942.05 points, or 12.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 744,56 points, or 5.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 266.57 points, or 13.5%.