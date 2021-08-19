How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Major indexes closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday after another choppy day of trading

August 19, 2021, 8:33 PM


Major indexes closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday after another choppy day of trading.

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, the benchmark index managed to rise thanks largely to gains in several big technology companies, like Microsoft.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell and the Nasdaq rose, while small-company stocks lost ground. Prices for crude oil and other commodities fell broadly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.53 points, or 0.1 %, to 4,405.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.57 points, or 0.2%, to 34,894.12.

The Nasdaq rose 15.87 points, or 0.1%, to 14,541.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.36 points, or 1.2%, to 2,132.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 62.60 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 621.26 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 281.11 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 90.69 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 649.73 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is up 4,287.64 points, or 14%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,653.51 points, or 12.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.57 points, or 8%.

