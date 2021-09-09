How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks gave up an early gain and ended lower on Wall Street Thursday, keeping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their first weekly losses in three weeks

September 9, 2021, 8:27 PM
Stocks gave up an early gain and ended lower on Wall Street Thursday, keeping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their first weekly losses in three weeks.

Technology and health care companies posted the biggest losses, offsetting gains in energy companies and banks. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 20.79 points, or 0.5%, to 4,493.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 151.69 points, or 0.4%, to 34,879.38.

The Nasdaq fell 38.38 points, or 0.3%, to 15,248.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.6 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,249.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 42.15 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 489.71 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 115.26 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 42.92 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 737.21 points, or 19.6%.

The Dow is up 4,272.90 points, or 14%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,359.97 points, or 18.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 274.27 points, or 13.9%.

