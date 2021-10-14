How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks rallied on Wall Street Thursday as the market shook off several days of wobbly trading

The S&P 500 made its biggest gain since March. The wave of buying built on momentum from a day earlier, when the market broke a three-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also made solid gains.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 74.46 points, or 1.7%, to 4,438.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 534.75 points, or 1.6%, to 34,912.56.

The Nasdaq rose 251.79 points, or 1.7%, to 14,823.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.21 points, or 1.4%, to 2,274.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 46.92 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 166.31 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 243.89 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.09 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 682.19 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is up 4,306.08 points, or 14.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,935.15 points, or 15%.

The Russell 2000 is up 299.32 points, or 15.2%.