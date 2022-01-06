How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

More declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street, driving the market further into the red on the first week of the year

The S&P 500 wobbled between gains and losses for much of the day before closing slightly lower. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell, while small-company stocks bucked the trend and closed higher. Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.53 points, or 0.1%, to 4,696.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.64 points, or 0.5%, to 36,236.47.

The Nasdaq fell 19.31 points, or 0.1%, to 15,080.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.37 points, or 0.6%, to 2,206.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 70.13 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 101.83 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 564.11 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.94 points, or 1.7%.