How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/15/2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, putting major indexes deeper in the red for the week.

The S &P 500 fell 1.1% on Thursday. The benchmark index is down for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday.

Railroad operators were mostly higher after a tentative labor agreement was reached, averting a strike across the country that could have been devastating to the economy. Software maker Adobe fell sharply after announcing a $20 billion acquisition of a design company and issuing a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

On Thursday:

The S &P 500 fell 44.66 points, or 1.1%, to 3,901.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.27 points, or 0.6%, to 30,961.82.

The Nasdaq fell 167.32 points, or 1.4%, to 11,552.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.23 points, or 0.7%, to 1,825.23.

For the week:

The S &P 500 is down 166.01 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is down 1,189.89 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 559.95 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 57.61 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S &P 500 is down 864.83 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is down 5,376.48 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,092.61 points, or 26.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 420.08 points, or 18.7%.