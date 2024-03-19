Wall Street notched another record high as traders wait to hear what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 3/19/2024

The Associated Press

Wall Street notched another record high as traders wait to hear what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates.

The S & P 500 shook off an early loss and closed 0.6% higher Tuesday, beating the all-time high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%, both closing slightly below their own recent highs.

Treasury yields slipped in the bond market ahead of the Fed’s announcement Wednesday about where it sees rates ending the year. In a historic move, Japan’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate back to at least zero.

On Tuesday:

The S & P 500 rose 29.09 points, or 0.6%, to 5,178.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 320.33 points, or 0.8%, to 39,110.76.

The Nasdaq composite rose 63.34 points, or 0.4%, to 16,166.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.97 points, or 0.5%, to 2,035.71.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 61.42 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 395.99 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 193.62 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.62 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 408.68 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 1,421.22 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,155.44 points, or 7.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.63 points, or 0.4%.