Wall Street slipped a bit further from its record heights

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 3/26/2024

The Associated Press

Wall Street slipped a bit further from its record heights.

The S & P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday for its third straight modest drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

Stock indexes were up for much of the day, thanks to gains for Tesla and other Big Tech stocks. But a late-day drop for Nvidia ended up helping to pull the overall market lower. Trump Media & Technology Group jumped 16% in its first day of trading under the ticker symbol that uses former President Donald Trump’s initials. Treasury yields slipped following mixed economic reports.

On Tuesday:

The S & P 500 fell 14.61 points, or 0.3%, to 5,203.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.31 points, or 0.1%, to 39,282.33.

The Nasdaq composite fell 68.77 points, or 0.4%, to 16,315.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,070.16.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is down 30.60 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 193.57 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 113.12 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.83 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 433.75 points, or 9.1%.

The Dow is up 1,592.79 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,304.35 points, or 8.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 43.09 points, or 2.1%.