How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 5/28/2024
Most U.S. stocks fell as a tick higher in bond yields tightened the screws a bit on Wall Street following a three-day weekend.
The S&P 500 closed little changed Tuesday and is sitting just below its record set a week ago. Roughly two out of every three stocks in the index fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%.
Some technology stocks remained particularly strong, which helped the Nasdaq composite rise 0.6% to another all-time high. Bond yields rose following a stronger-than-expected report on consumer confidence and the auction of Treasurys.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 1.32 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,306.04.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 216.73 points, or 0.6%, to 38,852.86.
The Nasdaq composite rose 99.09 points, or 0.6%, to 17,019.88.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,066.85.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 536.21 points, or 11.2%.
The Dow is up 1,163.32 points, or 3.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,008.53 points, or 13.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 39.78 points, or 2%.