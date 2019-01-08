How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks climbed for the third day in a row Tuesday as the latest round of trade talks between Washington and Beijing continued. It's the longest winning streak for U.S. indexes since late November.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index increased 24.72 points, or 1 percent, to 2,574.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 256.10 points, or 1.1 percent, to 23,787.45.

The Nasdaq composite rallied 73.53 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,897.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 21.19 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,426.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.47 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Dow is up 354.29 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 158.14 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 45.81 points, or 3.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 67.56 points, or 2.7 percent.

The Dow is up 459.99 points, or 2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 261.72 points, or 3.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 77.99 points, or 5.8 percent.