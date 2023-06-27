How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/27/2023

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Wall Street rallied after a round of reports suggested the economy is in better shape than feared

Wall Street rallied after a round of reports suggested the economy is in better shape than feared.

The S &P 500 rose 1.1% Tuesday, resuming its upward climb following a weeklong pullback after hitting its highest level in more than a year. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose.

Airlines helped to lead the way after Delta said demand for travel still looks strong, particularly among high-income passengers. Delta rose 6.8%. Readings released Tuesday morning on consumer confidence, sales of new homes and other areas of the economy all topped economists’ forecasts.

On Tuesday:

The S &P 500 rose 49.59 points, or 1.1%, to 4,378.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.03 points, or 0.6%, to 33,926.74.

The Nasdaq composite rose 219.89 points, or 1.6% to 13,555.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.67 points, or 1.5%, to 1,849.93.

For the week:

The S &P 500 is up 30.08 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 199.31 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 63.16 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 28.29 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S &P 500 is up 538.91 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 779.49 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,089.19 points, or 29.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 88.68 points, or 5%.