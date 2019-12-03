How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday Stocks closed broadly lower after President Donald Trump indicated he was in no hurry to make a trade deal with China, suggesting there may not be an agreement this year, as previously hoped

Stocks closed broadly lower after President Donald Trump indicated he was in no hurry to make a trade deal with China, suggesting there may not be an agreement this year, as previously hoped.

Technology stocks led the declines Tuesday, extending the S&P 500’s losing streak to a third day. Utilities and real estate stocks rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 20.67 points, or 0.7%, to 3,093.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 280.23 points, or 1%, to 27,502.81.

The Nasdaq dropped 47.34 points, or 0.6%, to 8,520.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 4.95 points, or 0.3%, to 1,602.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 47.78 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 548.60 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is down 144.83 points, or 1.7%

The Russell 2000 is down 21.87 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 586.35 points, or 23.4%.

The Dow is up 4,175.35 points, or 17.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,885.37 points, or 28.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 254.07 points, or 18.8%.