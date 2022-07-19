How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 7/19/2022

Wall Street rallied Tuesday to its best day in three weeks as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring

Wall Street rallied Tuesday to its best day in three weeks as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring.

A powerful tide carried 99% of the stocks in the S &P 500 index upward. Small-company stocks rose even more.

More types of companies are reporting how much they earned during the spring, broadening out from the banks that dominated the earliest part of the reporting season. Hasbro and Halliburton rose after reporting stronger profits than analysts expected.

On Tuesday:

The S &P 500 rose 105.84 points, or 2.8%, to 3,936.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 754.44 points, or 2.4%, to 31,827.05.

The Nasdaq rose 353.10 points, or 3.1%, to 11,713.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 60.91 points, or 3.5%, to 1,799.32.

For the week:

The S &P 500 is up 73.53 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 538.79 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 260.73 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 54.95 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S &P 500 is down 829.49 points, or 17.4%.

The Dow is down 4,511.25 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,931.82 points, or 25.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 445.99 points, or 19.9%.