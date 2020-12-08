How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, delivering another round of record highs for major indexes

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, delivering another round of record highs for major indexes.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq composite and Russell 2000 small-caps index hit new highs after the market recovered from a shaky start.

Technology and health care companies led the rally, which came as U.S. regulators gave a positive initial review of a coronavirus vaccine and were expected to make a decision to allow its use within days.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.29 points, or 0.3%, to 3,702.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 104.09 points, or 0.4%, to 30,173.88.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 62.83 points, or 0.5%, to 12,582.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 26.53 points, or 1.4%, to 1,917.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.13 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 44.38 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 118.54 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.33 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 471.47 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 1,635.44 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,610.17 points, or 40.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 249.31 points, or 14.9%.