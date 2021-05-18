How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

An afternoon drop led by big technology stocks left major market indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday

An afternoon drop led by big technology stocks left major market indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9%, with most of those losses coming in the last hour of trading. Apple, Facebook and Google’s parent company all lost 1% or more. Walmart rose after reporting strong results driven by higher online sales.

AT&T had the biggest loss in the S&P 500 a day after the company said it would offload its recently acquired media businesses including HBO and CNN into a new company with assets from Discovery Communications.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 35.46 points, or 0.9%, to 4,127.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.13 points, or 0.8%, to 34,060.66.

The Nasdaq fell 75.41 points, or 0.6%, to 13,303.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.24 points, or 0.7%, to 2,210.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 46.02 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 321.47 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 126.34 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.75 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 371.76 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 3,454.18 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 415.35 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 236.02 points, or 12%.