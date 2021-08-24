How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Major indexes closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time

August 24, 2021, 8:25 PM
1 min read

Major indexes closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 also set a record.

Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back more ground lost over the previous two weeks. Travel-related companies also rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.70 points, or 0.2%, to 4,486.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.55 points, or 0.1%, to 35,366.26.

The Nasdaq rose 77.15 points, or 0.5%, to 15,019.80

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.61 points, or 1%, to 2,230.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 44.56 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 246.18 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 305.14 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 63.31 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 730.16 points, or 19.4%.

The Dow is up 4,759.78 points, or 15.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,131.52 points, or 16.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 256.05 points, or 13%.

Top Stories

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

15 minutes ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

4 hours ago

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

1 hour ago

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

1 hour ago

Afghanistan updates: Biden will not extend Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline: US officials

5 minutes ago

Top Stories

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

1 hour ago

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

4 hours ago

The Latest: Fauci: Hospitals use more antibody treatments

2 hours ago

Inside the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago

Top Stories

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

1 hour ago

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

4 hours ago

The Latest: Fauci: Hospitals use more antibody treatments

2 hours ago

Soldier found guilty in video confrontation with Black man

Aug 24, 12:18 PM

Top Stories

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

1 hour ago

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

4 hours ago

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Aug 24, 12:36 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events