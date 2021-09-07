How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as traders returned from the Labor Day holiday, even as gains for some Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq composite barely higher

September 7, 2021, 8:22 PM
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as traders returned from the Labor Day holiday, even as gains for some Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq composite barely higher.

The benchmark S&P 500 slipped, but gains for Apple, Facebook and a few other tech heavyweights nudged the Nasdaq to another record high.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.40 points, or 0.3%, to 4,520.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 269.09 points, or 0.8%, to 35,100.

The Nasdaq rose 10.81 points, or 0.1%, to 15,374.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.44 points, or 0.7%, to 2,275.61.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 763.96 points, or 20.3%.

The Dow is up 4,493.52 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,486.05 points, or 19.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 300.76 points, or 15.2%.

