How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

September 14, 2021, 8:54 PM
Stocks went back to falling on Wall Street Tuesday after a blip higher the day before, giving the S&P 500 its sixth loss in the last seven trading days.

The benchmark index had started higher after the latest data on inflation came in better than economists had expected, but those gains faded quickly. Bond yields fell following the report.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 25.68 points, or 0.6%, to 4,443.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.06 points, or 0.8%, to 34,577.57.

The Nasdaq fell 67.82 points, or 0.4%, to 15,037.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.80 points, or 1.4%, to 2,209.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 15.53 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 30.15 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 77.74 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.56 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 686.98 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 3,971.09 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,149.48 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 235.13 points, or 11.9%.

