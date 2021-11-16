How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Wall Street closed higher Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending

Home Depot rose 5.7% after the home improvement retailer reported surging sales and solid profits last quarter amid a hot housing market.

New data also showed Americans sharply increased their spending last month. Technology and health care companies also rose. Communications companies lagged the market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.10 points, or 0.4%, to 4,700.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.77 points, or 0.2%, to 36,142.22.

The Nasdaq rose 120.01 points, or 0.8%, to 15,973.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.09 points, or 0.2%, to 2,405.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.05 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 41.91 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 112.90 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.75 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 944.83 points, or 25.2%.

The Dow is up 5,535.74 points, or 18.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,085.57 points, or 23.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 430.17 points, or 21.8%.