How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

More sharp declines in Big Tech stocks sent the Nasdaq composite down 4% Tuesday, the worst drop for the tech-heavy index since September 2020.

The Nasdaq is now down 20% so far this year as investors shun the ultra-pricey tech sector, which had made gangbuster gains for much of the pandemic.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 120.92 points, or 2.8%, to 4,175.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809.28 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240.18.

The Nasdaq fell 514.11 points, or 4%, to 12,490.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 63.73 points, or 3.3%, to 1,890.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 96.58 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is down 571.22 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 348.55 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 50.19 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 590.98 points, or 12.4%.

The Dow is down 3,098.12 points, or 8.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,154.23 points, or 20.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 354.84 points, or 15.8%.