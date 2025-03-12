U.S. stocks mostly rose after getting some relief from an encouraging inflation update

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 3/12/2025

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

U.S. stocks mostly rose after getting some relief from an encouraging inflation update. But even on a rare up day for the market, President Donald Trump’s trade war still knocked stocks around.

The S & P 500 climbed 0.5% Wednesday after skidding between an even bigger early gain and a later loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also pinballed between gains and losses, and wound up 0.2% lower. The Nasdaq composite added 1.2%.

AI stocks led the way, but U.S. companies targeted by tariffs announced by Europe and others weighed on the market. Harley-Davidson and whiskey maker Brown-Forman fell.

On Wednesday:

The S & P 500 rose 27.23 points, or 0.5%, to 5,599.30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.55 points, or 0.2%, to 41,350.93.

The Nasdaq composite rose 212.35 points, or 1.2%, to 17,648.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.87 points, or 0.1%, to 2,026.47.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is down 170.90 points, or 3%.

The Dow is down 1,450.79 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 547.77 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 49.02 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is down 282.33 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow is down 1,193.29 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,662.34 points, or 8.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 203.69 points, or 9.1%.