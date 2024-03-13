Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street as a lull carried through financial markets worldwide

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 3/13/2024

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street as a lull carried through financial markets worldwide.

The S & P 500 edged down 0.2% Wednesday, a day after setting an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%. The bond market was also quiet, with Treasury yields edging a bit higher.

Stock markets around the world likewise moved only modestly. Oil prices rose, adding to their gains for the year so far. That helped the stocks of energy producers. Dollar Tree tumbled after reporting weaker results than analysts expected.

On Wednesday:

The S & P 500 fell 9.96 points, or 0.2%, to 5,165.31

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.83 points, or 0.1%, to 39,043.32.

The Nasdaq composite fell 87.87 points, or 0.5%, to 16,177.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.23 points, or 0.3%, to 2,071.71.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 41.62 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 320.63 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 92.65 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 395.48 points, or 8.3%.

The Dow is up 1,353.78 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,166.41 points, or 7.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 44.64 points, or 2.2%.