How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

A late slump left U.S. stocks mostly lower on Wednesday as investors appeared to grow more concerned about the possibility of rising interest rates. Apple climbed after a solid quarterly report and a forecast for strong iPhone sales.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index skidded 19.13 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,635.67.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 174.07 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,924.98.

The Nasdaq composite sank 29.81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,100.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 4.58 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,554.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 34.24 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Dow is down 386.21 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 18.90 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.32 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 37.94 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is down 794.24 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 197.51 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.41 points, or 1.3 percent.