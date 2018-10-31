How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks climbed for the second day in a row Wednesday at the end of a brutal month for the global market. Investors applauded strong quarterly results from companies including and General Motors, but U.S. stocks finished with their worst monthly loss in seven years.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 29.11 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,711.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 241.12 points, or 1 percent, to 25,115.76.

The Nasdaq composite rallied 144.25 points, or 2 percent, to 7,305.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies inched up 4.78 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,511.41.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 53.05 points, or 2 percent.

The Dow is up 427.45 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 138.69 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.59 points, or 1.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 38.13 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is up 396.54 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 402.51 points, or 5.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.10 points, or 1.6 percent.