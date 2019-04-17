Stocks finished a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday with modest losses that erased most of the markets slight gains from a day earlier.

A sharp sell-off in health care companies far outweighed gains in technology and other sectors. Smaller company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.61 points, or 0.2, to 2,900.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.12 points, or less than 0.1, to 26,449.54.

The Nasdaq composite slid 4.15 points, or 0.1, to 7,996.08.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gave up 15.19 points, or 1, to 1,567.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 6.96 points, or 0.2.

The Dow is up 37.24 points, or 0.1.

The Nasdaq is up 11.92 points, or 0.2.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.21 points, or 1.1.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 393.60 points, or 15.7.

The Dow is up 3,122.08 points, or 13.4.

The Nasdaq is up 1,360.80 points, or 20.5.

The Russell 2000 is up 219.04 points, or 16.2.