How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 6/5/2024

Wall Street barreled to all-time highs as its frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology keeps sending stocks higher.

The S & P 500 jumped 1.2% Wednesday to beat its record set two weeks ago. The Nasdaq composite rallied even more, 2%, to set its own all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has less of an emphasis on tech, lagged the market with a gain of 0.2%.

The rally sent the total market value of Nvidia, which has become the poster child of the AI boom, above $3 trillion for the first time. Treasury yields eased following mixed data on the economy.

On Wednesday:

The S & P 500 rose 62.69 points, or 1.2%, to 5,354.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.04 points, or 0.2%, to 38,807.33.

The Nasdaq composite rose 330.86 points, or 2%, to 17,187.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 29.93 points, or 1.5%, to 2,063.87.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 76.52 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 121.01 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 452.89 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.25 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 584.20 points, or 12.2%.

The Dow is up 1,117.79 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,176.55 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.80 points, or 1.8%.