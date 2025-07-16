President Donald Trump sent the U.S. stock market on a jagged round trip after saying he had “talked about the concept of firing” the head of the Federal Reserve

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/16/2025

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump sent the U.S. stock market on a jagged round trip after saying he had “talked about the concept of firing” the head of the Federal Reserve.

The S & P 500 added 0.3% Wednesday after whipping through an earlier drop and subsequent recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.3%. Trump said he’s unlikely to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Such a move could help Wall Street get the lower interest rates that investors love, but it would also raise the risk of a weakened Fed less able to make the unpopular moves needed to keep inflation under control.

On Wednesday:

The S & P 500 rose 19.94 points, or 0.3%, to 6,263.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.49 points, or 0.5%, to 44,254.78.

The Nasdaq composite rose 52.69 points, or 0.3%, to 20,730.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.93 points, or 1%, to 2,226.98.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 3.95 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 116.73 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 144.96 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.84 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 382.07 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is up 1,710.56 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,419.70 points, or 7.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.17 points, or 0.1%.