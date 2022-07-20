How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/20/2022

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street again Wednesday as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies

Profit reporting season is ramping up for big companies, with more types of industries offering details about how high inflation and a possible recession are affecting their customers. A lot is riding on whether they can continue to deliver healthy profits.

On Wednesday:

The S &P 500 rose 23.21 points, or 0.6%, to 3,959.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.79 points, or 0.2%, to 31,874.84.

The Nasdaq rose 184.50 points, or 1.6%, to 11,897.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 28.62 points, or 1.6%, to 1,827.95.

For the week:

The S &P 500 is up 96.74 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 586.58 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 445.23 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 83.58 points, or 4.8%.

For the year:

The S &P 500 is down 806.28 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is down 4,463.46 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,747.32 points, or 24%.

The Russell 2000 is down 417.36 points, or 18.6%.