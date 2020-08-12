How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Wednesday, briefly inching the S&P 500 above its all-time closing high set before the coronavirus pandemic led to a historic market plunge

The benchmark index had its eighth gain in nine days and ended within 0.2% of its record high from Feb. 19. Big technology stocks led the way higher once again. Health care and communication services stocks also had a strong showing. Financial stocks were the only laggards.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 46.66 points, or 1.4%, to 3,380.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 289.93 points, or 1%, to 27,976.84.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 229.42 points, or 2.1%, to 11,012.24.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 8.15 points, or 0.5%, to 1,583.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.07 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 543.36 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1.25 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.06 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 149.57 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is down 561.60 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,039.63 points, or 22.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 85.22 points, or 5.1%.