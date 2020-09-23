How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday Technology companies dragged U.S. stocks sharply lower Wednesday as Wall Street’s tumultuous month continues to churn

The latest losses erased the S&P 500's gains from a day earlier and deepened the benchmark index’s September slide to 7.5% after a five-month rally.

Worries about a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases, doubt that lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal on another economic stimulus bill and uncertainty about the election have contributed to stocks’ losses this month.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 78.65 points, or 2.4%, to 3,236.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 525.05 points, or 1.9%, to 26,763.13.

The Nasdaq composite slid 330.65 points, or 3%, to 10,632.99.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 45.50 points, or 3%, to 1,451.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 82.55 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 894.29 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 160.30 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 85.32 points, or 5.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 6.14 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 1,775.31 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,660.38 points, or 18.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 217.01 points, or 13%.