How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday The stock market posted its biggest drop since October Wednesday, led by declines in several Big Tech companies

The stock market posted its biggest drop since October Wednesday, led by declines in several Big Tech companies. The S&P 500 gave up 2.6%. The selling was broad, though technology giants including Facebook, Netflix and Google’s parent company accounted for a big part of the pullback. The Federal Reserve stressed its commitment to keep interest rates low.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 98.85 points, or 2.6%, to 3,750.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 633.87 points, or 2%, to 30,303.17.

The Nasdaq fell 355.47 points, or 2.6%, to 13,270.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 41.16 points, or 1.9%, to 2,108.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 90.70 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 693.81 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 272.47 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 60.06 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 5.30 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 303.31 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 382.32 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 133.84 points, or 6.8%.