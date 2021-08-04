How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling the S&P 500 index below the record high it had set a day earlier
The benchmark index was weighed down by losses in industrial companies, banks, and consumer-facing companies.
A disappointing report on the job market helped discourage would-be buyers. Payroll processor ADP said employment at private companies was weaker than expected last month. The government’s broader jobs report comes out on Friday.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 20.49 points, or 0.5%, to 4,402.66.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323.73 points, or 0.9%, to 34,792.67.
The Nasdaq rose 19.24 points, or 0.1%, to 14,780.53.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.26 points, or 1.2%, to 2,196.32.
For the week :
The S&P 500 is up 7.40 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is down 142.80 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 107.86 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 29.92 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 646.59 points, or 17.2%.
The Dow is up 4,186.19 points, or 13.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,892.25 points, or 14.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 221.47 points, or 11.2%.