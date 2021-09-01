How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks eked out some modest gains on Wall Street Wednesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite index to another all-time high

September 1, 2021, 8:18 PM
The S&P 500 gave up nearly all of a midday gain and ended barely higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, while small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market.

The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.41 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,524.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.20 points, or 0.1%, to 35,312.53.

The Nasdaq rose 50.15 points, or 0.3%, to 15,309.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.28 points, or 0.6%, to 2,287.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.72 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 143.27 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.88 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.91 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 768.02 points, or 20.4%.

The Dow is up 4,706.05 points, or 15.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,421.10 points, or 18.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 312.20 points, or 15.8%.

