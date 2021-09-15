How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

September 15, 2021, 8:23 PM
Stocks closed solidly higher Wednesday, shaking off some recent doldrums and giving the S&P 500 its biggest daily gain since late August.

Energy companies did particularly well as prices for crude oil and natural gas climbed, and Microsoft helped pull the tech sector higher after announcing a dividend increase and a new stock buyback program. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.65 points, or 0.8%, to 4,480.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.82 points, or 0.7%, to 34,814.39.

The Nasdaq rose 123.77 points, or 0.8%, to 15,161.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.46 points, or 1.1%, to 2,234.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 22.12 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 206.67 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 46.03 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.90 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 724.63 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 4,207.91 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,273.25 points, or 17.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 259.59 points, or 13.1%.

