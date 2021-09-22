How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks held on to their gains on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year

September 22, 2021, 8:24 PM
1 min read

Stocks held on to their gains on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.

The central bank said it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite all closed higher.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.45 points, or 1%, to 4,395.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338.48 points, or 1%, to 34,258.32.

The Nasdaq rose 150.45 points, or 1%, to 14,896.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.38 points, or 1.5%, to 2,218.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 37.35 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 326.56 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 147.12 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.31 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 639.57 points, or 17%.

The Dow is up 3,651.84 points, or 11.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,008.57 points, or 15.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 243.71 points, or 12.3%.

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

Brian Laundrie search presses on: Live updates

20 minutes ago

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 22, 5:39 AM

Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Sep 21, 7:20 PM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Louisville bus stop shooting

2 hours ago

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Biden admin missed red flags before Haitian migrant surge

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Louisville bus stop shooting

2 hours ago

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events