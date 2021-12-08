How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
Stocks ended modestly higher on Wall Street Wednesday after a day of choppy trading
Stocks ended modestly higher on Wall Street Wednesday after a day of choppy trading.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6%. Communications and health care stocks made solid gains, along with travel-related companies. Smaller company stocks outpaced the rest of the market.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 14.46 points, or 0.3%, to 4,701.21.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.32 points, or 0.1%, to 35,754.75.
The Nasdaq rose 100.07 points, or 0.6%, to 15,786.99.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.92 points, or 0.8%, to 2,271.71.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 162.78 points, or 3.6%.
The Dow is up 1,174.67 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 701.52 points, or 4.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 112.40 points, or 5.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 945.14 points, or 25.2%.
The Dow is up 5,148.27 points, or 16.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,898.71 points, or 22.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 296.85 points, or 15%.