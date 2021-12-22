How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to the week’s gains ahead of the Christmas holiday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to the week’s gains ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose. Technology companies and a mix of retailers led the gains. Major indexes are still on track for weekly gains after a rally on Tuesday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 47.33 points, or 1%, to 4,696.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261.19 points, or 0.7%, to 35,753.89.

The Nasdaq rose 180.81 points, or 1.2%, to 15,521.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.96 points, or 0.9%, to 2,221.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 75.92 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 388.45 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 352.21 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.97 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 940.49 points, or 25%.

The Dow is up 5,147.41 points, or 16.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,633.61 points, or 20.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 247.05 points, or 12.5%.