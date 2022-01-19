How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks continued to fall on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review the latest corporate earnings and prepare for higher interest rates

Stocks continued to fall on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review the latest corporate earnings and prepare for higher interest rates.

The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all set new lows for the year, with technology stocks’ weakness again giving direction to the broader market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.35 points, or 1%, to 4,532.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339.82 points, or 1%, to 35,028.65.

The Nasdaq fell 166.64 points, or 1.2%, to 14,340.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 33.44 points, or 1.6%, to 2,062.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 130.09 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 883.16 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 553.50 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 99.67 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 233.42 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is down 1,309.65 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,304.72 points, or 8.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 182.53 points, or 8.1%.