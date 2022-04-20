How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stock indexes ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after another bumpy day of trading

Stock indexes ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after another bumpy day of trading.

Netflix lost more than a third of its value after reporting its first subscriber loss in more than a decade and predicting more grim times ahead. IBM jumped and helped give the Dow a bump after after reporting results that beat analysts’ estimates.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.76 points, or 0.1%, to 4,459.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.59 points, or 0.7%, to 35,160.79.

The Nasdaq fell 166.59 points, or 1.2%, to 13,453.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.42 points, or 0.4%, to 2,038.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 66.86 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 709.56 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 101.99 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 33.21 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 306.73 points, or 6.4%.

The Dow is down 1,177.51 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,191.91 points, or 14%.

The Russell 2000 is down 207.13 points, or 9.2%.