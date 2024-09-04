How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/4/2024
Stocks lost more ground on Wall Street Wednesday, led by declines in the technology and energy sectors
Stocks lost more ground on Wall Street Wednesday, led by declines in the technology and energy sectors.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Wednesday, following a 2.1% drop a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%. The Dow managed a gain of 38 points, or 0.1%.
Job openings in the U.S. fell unexpectedly in July, a sign that hiring could cool in the coming months. Shares of U.S. Steel sank 17.5% after the Biden administration signaled it’s open to formally blocking the company’s acquisition by Nippon Steel of Japan. The price of U.S. crude oil fell below $70 a barrel.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 8.86 points, or 0.2%, to 5,520.07.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.04 points, or 0.1%, to 40,974.97
The Nasdaq composite fell 52 points, or 0.3%, to 17,084.30.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.99 points, or 0.2%, to 2,145.22.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 128.33 points, or 2.3%.
The Dow is down 588.11 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 629.33 points, or 3.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 72.41 points, or 3.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 750.24 points, or 15.7%.
The Dow is up 3,285.43 points, or 8.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,072.94 points, or 13.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 118.14 points, or 5.8%.