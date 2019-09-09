Markets Right Now: Banks among early gainers on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street led by gains in banks and communications companies.

JPMorgan Chase rose 1.2% in the first few minutes of trading Monday, and Netflix rose 2.3%.

AT&T jumped 4% in heavy trading after Elliot Management, an activist investor, announced a $3.2 billion stake in the company and called for a huge shakeup.

Apple rose 1% a day before the company is expected to announce its new lineup of iPhones.

The S&P 500 rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 2,984.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 24 points, or 0.1%, to 26,813. The Nasdaq added 11, or 0.1%, to 8,114.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.61%.