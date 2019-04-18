The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, recouping some of their modest losses from a day earlier.

Gains in industrial, health care, and technology companies are outweighing losses in banks and elsewhere in the market early Thursday.

United Rentals surged 7.2 and Humana rose 2.2. Chipmaker Advanced micro devices gained 0.4.

The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales surged in March at the fastest pace since late 2017, driven by increased spending on autos, gasoline, furniture and clothing.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1, to 2,904.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 86 points, or 0.3, to 26,536. The Nasdaq fell 2 points, or less than 0.1, to 7,993.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury note fell to 2.56.