Markets Right Now: Renewed trade hopes send stocks higher Stocks are opening higher as traders became more hopeful that a trade deal between the U.S. and China was making progress. Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest winners early Wednesday.

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher as traders became more hopeful that a trade deal between the U.S. and China was making progress.

Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest winners early Wednesday. Texas Instruments climbed 2.5% and Union Pacific added 1.7%.

Investors were encouraged by a report that Washington and Beijing were closer to agreeing on tariffs that would be rolled back as part of an initial deal. That came a day after President Donald Trump cast doubts on prospects for a deal this year.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.4% to 3,107.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 150 points, or 0.5%, to 27,651. The Nasdaq rose 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,561.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.74%.