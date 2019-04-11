The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street after an early rally sputtered.

Health care companies fell broadly, mostly offsetting gains in other parts of the market Thursday.

Insurers UnitedHealth Group and Anthem led the decline in the health sector. Both lost a little over 4%.

Banks and industrial companies held on to their early gains. JPMorgan Chase rose 0.8% and Boeing rose 1.4%.

The S&P 500 index edged up less than 1 point to 2,888.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 14 points, or 0.1%, to 26,143. The Nasdaq fell 16 points, or 0.2%, to 7,947.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 2.50%.

———

11:45 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes gave up an early gain and were slightly lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Health care and energy companies fell more than the rest of the market Thursday. UnitedHealth Group lost 2.3% and Concho Resources gave up 5.3%.

Banks and industrial companies were still doing well. Bank were getting help from rising bond yields, which allows them to earn more income on bonds they hold and also to charge higher interest rates on loans.

JPMorgan Chase rose 0.5%.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,885.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45 points, or 0.2%, to 26,112. The Nasdaq slipped 15 points, or 0.2%, to 7,949.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 2.50%.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are barely moving in early trading on Wall Street as gains for banks are offset by losses elsewhere in the market, including energy companies.

Banks were getting some help early Thursday from rising bond yields, which allows them to earn more income on bonds they hold and also to charge higher interest rates on loans.

JPMorgan Chase was up 0.6%.

Oil prices fell. That helped to pull energy companies lower. Concho Resources gave up 1.7%.

The S&P 500 index edged up half a point to 2,888.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 26,152. The Nasdaq slipped 3 points to 7,961.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 2.49%.