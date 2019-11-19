Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trading Technology companies and banks are leading stocks slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies and banks are leading stocks slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Broadcom rose 3.5% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, and Citigroup rose 1%.

Several big retailers were making big moves after reporting their latest results.

TJX rose 1.8% after turning in a solid report card, but Kohl's plunged 14.5% after its earnings fell far short of what analysts were looking for. Home Depot sank 4.2% after issuing a weak forecast.

The S&P 500 rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,124.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 22 points, or 0.1%, to 28,056. The Nasdaq climbed 23 points, or 0.3%, to 8,573.

Bond price didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.80%.