Markets Right Now: Stocks close flat, giving up early gains

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing flat Monday, giving up early gains by technology companies and makers of household products.

The market turned lower in the late afternoon after wobbling earlier as investors digested some weak economic figures out of Germany.

Chip stocks rose. Nvidia gained 1.2% and Qualcomm rose 1.1%.

Procter & Gamble gained 1% and Kimberly-Clark rose 1.3%.

Health care stocks were among the biggest laggards. Medical supply company McKesson dropped 2.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14 points, or 0.1%, to 26,949.

The S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,991. The Nasdaq fell 5 points, or 0.1%, to 8,112. The major indexes are each up modestly for the month and the quarter.

Bonds rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.71% from 1.75% Friday

