Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly higher; Apple sinks

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street after the government reported another month of solid job growth.

Banks and health care companies led the early gains on Wall Street Friday, but technology stocks were held back by a drop in Apple after the company issued a weak sales forecast.

Apple fell 4.7 percent. The company also rattled investors by saying it would no longer disclose the number of iPhones it sells each quarter.

Starbucks jumped 10 percent after reporting banner sales last quarter.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent to 2,751.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 162 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,542. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 1 point to 7,431.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.17 percent.